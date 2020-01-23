Chris Rudd enlists Bishop Don Magic Juan for massive Venice Beach video shoot
The music video was filmed by cinematographer Rillah of Hit Joint Records. Some of his crew included members of the crew from the show Grey’s Anatomy. The video also featured guest appearances by 88 lo, Kevin Young Tattoo, Big B, Big Marv (Latin Thug), Ditch (who also served as director and co-producer), and Bishop Don Juan’s chuuuch girls.
The Elaborate video shut down parts of the Venice Beach pier and the famed Venice boardwalk and even saw a police escort through town as Bishop Don Juan and Chris Rudd filmed their segments. Chris’ new single “My Love, Your Love” is set to launch worldwide from Hood And Associates/ Universal Music Group Distribution (In Grooves) in February 2020 along with the visual.
The on set star wagons were filled with something in the air, as people tried to gather around the set to catch a glimpse of the artists. The weather predicted rain, but the alignment of everything planned and lots of faith gave the crew perfect filming conditions for the entire shoot. Ditch’s affiliate CBD company Illuminent CBD, who makes Ditch’s Baked Boys CBD products, was on hand with a surfer to get that cool, laid back, so cal beach vibe. Chris Rudd will release the video for “My Love, Your Love” this February on Worldstar and other websites around the world.
Chris Rudd is from the Bay Area of California. He started at age 20 and creates his own content and music himself. Chris plays multiple instruments and writes all of his songs himself as well. Chris now resides in Venice Beach, California and lives a positive, clean and sober lifestyle (he also owns a sober living home). His music is made to motivate people who have substance abuse problems into a healthy lifestyle.
Chris can be found online at www.ruddmusic.org which is currently being updated to reflect his new moves in the music scene. You can also find Chris Rudd on Hood And Associates website under collab artists www.hoodandtalent.com.
The video shoot included Ditch’s clothing lines: Baked Boys Club and Baked Boys Weightlifting and will showcase some brand new products from Illuminent CBD. The producer would like to thank the cast and crew for their hard work on the set. Also special thanks to Illuminent and Kevin Young Tattoo.
Company Name:
Contact Person: Chris Rudd
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.ruddmusic.org/
For more information: http://www.ruddmusic.org/
This release was published on openPR.
Permanent link to this press release:
Copy
Please set a link in the press area of your homepage to this press release on openPR. openPR disclaims liability for any content contained in this release.
You can edit or delete your press release Chris Rudd enlists Bishop Don Magic Juan for massive Venice Beach video shoot here
News-ID: 1905394 • Views: 146
More Releases for Chris
Chris Benjamin, CFO & MBA, Launches Online Business School
Growth company CFO consultant Chris Benjamin, Rogue CFO, recently launched his very own online instructional website for business students titled “Chris Benjamin’s Online Business School”. The site offers over 80 courses in the topic areas of finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, capital fund raising, excel modeling, leadership and business strategy. http://onlinebusiness.courses/ “The last thing entrepreneurs and business owners want to do is take a full university course. They don’t have the
…
Chris Skinner joins Exscudo Advisory Board
We are happy to announce that fintech influencer Chris Skinner joined our team as an adviser. Chris will help us with marketing and strategic planning, he will provide a fresh, independent perspective, expertise, conduct an evaluation and make recommendations. He will work closely with management of the project making smart business decisions. Chris will perform an in-depth market analysis and identify the best opportunities for growth. Chris is an independent commentator
…
Chris Shugart Joins Soffront CRM Marketing Team
Soffront Software Inc., the CRM software pioneer, announced today that Chris Shugart has joined Soffront as the Marketing Manager for Soffront’s popular SMB (Small and Medium Business) CRM reporting directly to Manu Das, CEO and President. Shugart will have oversight of the strategic direction and expansion of Soffront SMB CRM. Soffront SMB CRM has set a new standard in the SMB industry combining lead capturing, lead nurturing with rule-based drip campaign,
…
Chris Lewis Fire & Security installs Naim Audio's new fire alarm
Southampton-based Chris Lewis Fire & Security has completed the installation of an addressable fire alarm system at Naim Audio’s headquarters in Salisbury. One of the most commercially successful, privately owned British audio companies, Naim Audio designs and manufactures world class hi-fi equipment and designed the premium in-car audio system for Bentley Motors. It has recently won its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The fire alarm, intruder alarm and CCTV system at Naim’s
…
Chris Lewis Fire & Security launches new website
Chris Lewis Fire & Security have today announced the launch of their new website, chrislewisfs. co.uk, designed in conjunction with Oxford-based web design company, Obergine. The South-East provider of bespoke and integrated fire, security, CCTV and access control systems has spent six months conducting market research, analysing traffic to their old site, and talking to industry experts about the latest trends in the fire and security industry to develop an
…
Direct Opinions Names Chris Kern Account Manager
Cleveland, Ohio – September 8, 2008- Direct Opinions today announced that Chris Kern has been named Account Manager. Kern will be responsible for selling the services of Direct Opinions to targeted customers and expand vertical markets. The priorities of the account manager are profiling prospects, closing opportunities, and developing customer relationships. Kern brings three years of service industry experience to the Direct Opinions team. Over the past few
…