Chris Rudd enlists Bishop Don Magic Juan for massive Venice Beach video shoot

Chris Rudd

The stars came out for Venice Beach reggae artist Chris Rudd yesterday (January 16th, 2020). Bishop Don Magic Juan and friends came down to co-star in Chris' debut music video, directed by Weston "Ditch" Frey. Chris has been making big moves with his smooth, positive lyrical, island reggae music. He is soon to release a few songs on Amada Records worldwide reggae compilations and now can add debuting his music video to that list.The music video was filmed by cinematographer Rillah of Hit Joint Records. Some of his crew included members of the crew from the show Grey's Anatomy. The video also featured guest appearances by 88 lo, Kevin Young Tattoo, Big B, Big Marv (Latin Thug), Ditch (who also served as director and co-producer), and Bishop Don Juan's chuuuch girls.The Elaborate video shut down parts of the Venice Beach pier and the famed Venice boardwalk and even saw a police escort through town as Bishop Don Juan and Chris Rudd filmed their segments. Chris' new single "My Love, Your Love" is set to launch worldwide from Hood And Associates/ Universal Music Group Distribution (In Grooves) in February 2020 along with the visual.The on set star wagons were filled with something in the air, as people tried to gather around the set to catch a glimpse of the artists. The weather predicted rain, but the alignment of everything planned and lots of faith gave the crew perfect filming conditions for the entire shoot. Ditch's affiliate CBD company Illuminent CBD, who makes Ditch's Baked Boys CBD products, was on hand with a surfer to get that cool, laid back, so cal beach vibe. Chris Rudd will release the video for "My Love, Your Love" this February on Worldstar and other websites around the world.Chris Rudd is from the Bay Area of California. He started at age 20 and creates his own content and music himself. Chris plays multiple instruments and writes all of his songs himself as well. Chris now resides in Venice Beach, California and lives a positive, clean and sober lifestyle (he also owns a sober living home). His music is made to motivate people who have substance abuse problems into a healthy lifestyle.