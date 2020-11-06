Increasing numbers of US citizens are relocating to Caribbean Curacao and Bonaire to escape polarization
The number of US citizens searching online for options permanently to leave their home country has risen significantly. Immigration specialist Na Kaminda for the Caribbean islands Bonaire and Curacao detects a growing interest in its website. The company suspects that the reason for increased traffic to their website is election stress. Americans tend to search for ways to escape the national political division by checking what it takes to start a more relaxed way of life.
Election stress
Due to the polarization, whoever wins this election, Bidon or Trump, many people will be disappointed with the outcome. It seems that the stress for four years of the leadership by either a democrat or a republican currently drives people to protest amongst others in front of ballot-counting centers. Others go online and search for information on the way to escape the country’s upheaval.
Easy access to Caribbean Curacao for US citizens
It is no coincidence that US citizens land on Na Kaminda’s website. Immigrating to the Caribbean is a dream for many because of the climate, the peace and quiet, and the friendly nature of the islands. Moreover, aside from the Dutch, Americans also have an advantage when documentation and permits are concerned.
A treaty signed in 1956 by the Dutch and American government that is still valid today stipulates that US citizens can relocate to Curacao under more or less the same conditions as Dutch citizens. The procedure to relocate to Curacao is much less complicated than Americans would experience when applying for a permit in Canada.
Immigration service
Na Kaminda assists individuals, families and businesses relocate to Bonaire or Curacao by applying for permits, filling out registration forms, coordinating legal fees, and housing. Finding your way around can be quite challenging. Applying for permits requires filling out the correct documents in the right order, registration in specific administrations, and affecting payments in such a distinctive way. Most laypersons find it difficult. Na Kaminda is experienced in helping people from all over the world. A significant part of their clients are American nationals.
