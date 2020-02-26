Caribbean Islands Bunker Fuel Market 2023 - Industry Focused Research Report by Allied Market Research

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/caribbean-islands-bunker-fuel-market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4511

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4511

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bunker-fuel-market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

International Maritime Organizations (IMO) regulation to implement sulfur cap for marine fuels and increase in marine-borne trade drive the growth of the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market growth. In addition, availability of alternative sources for marine fuel is expected to supplement the market growth in the future.The Caribbean islands bunker fuel market was valued at $8,231 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $16,404 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. Fishing vessel is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as this vessel possesses high potential to use battery solutions because diesel engines do not have better efficiency even at low speeds. Thus, boats/ships can be built on diesel-electric power while operating in low speeds for a couple of hours.Access Full Report:MGO is required by small, medium- to high-speed auxiliary units or auxiliary motors and ship engines, which are generally found on fishing boats, small ferries, or tugs. This grade of fuel has low percentage of sulfur; therefore, its demand is projected to increase, owing to implementation of regulations to prevent air pollution from ships by the IMO.It has been observed that the HFO and MDO are used as fuels in most of the marine fleet engines and generators. These fuels are produced from crude oil, which is a nonrenewable fossil fuel. The IMO has authorized for a global sulfur cap of 0.5% on marine fuels, which is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2020, a reduction from the current cap of 3.5%.For More Details Download Sample Report:However, obsolete vessels have been replaced by more competent boats over the years, which in turn is expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, the change in vessel is expected to affect the fuel mix utilized, as the changing regulations in various trade routes demand different norms to be implemented. Less fuel consumption in fuel-efficient ships is expected to deter market growth during the forecast period.The 2020 date is subject to a review of the required availability of marine bunker fuel. Therefore, MDO/MGO is considered as one of the feasible alternatives to diversify and secure fuel consumption in various end-use industries. Light distillate bunker fuels ensure enhanced environmental performance of marine trade, including decreased greenhouse emissions.Have Any Query? Ask our Research Experts:Similar Report:Global Bunker Fuel Market -David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll Free (USA/Canada):+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1?855?550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb:About Us:Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client's insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.