Agriculture Drones and Robots Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Agriculture Drone Market Boost the Development of Intelligent Agriculture

The global agriculture drone market was estimated as USD 193.4 million in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The technology is gaining the traction among farmers for better productivity and efficient use of land, water, and fertilizers. Increasing investments and interest in technology from venture firm to the manufacturers are also anticipated to be enhancing the market demand. Agriculture drones are emerging as a productive …