Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

New Cable Stripping Tools

Halver, 18 August 2015 – As of now, new cable stripping tools supplement the original accessories of the connector- and housing specialist ESCHA. Outer jackets of cables with various lengths and diameters can now be removed easily and quickly with the so called ‘Cable Strip Tool‘ and the ‘Cable Cut Tool‘. Cable Strip Tool The Cable Strip Tool works like a pair of pliers. Thereby, the cable is simply laid between the …