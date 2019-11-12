Soft Tissue Release System Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market

The soft tissue allografts market is the largest contributor towards the overall allografts market and is expected to grow progressively over the next few years. An allograft is a graft of tissue obtained from genetically dissimilar donors of the same species. Human soft tissue and bone allografts are being increasingly employed in various orthopedic and general surgical procedures. According to the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, it has been estimated that almost …