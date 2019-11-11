Data Fabric Market Outlook With Is Expected To Grow 2125.21 Million $ Till 2024 | Top Key Players –Netapp, Informatica, K2View, Teradata , Oracle
Global Data Fabric Market overview:
The report of global Data Fabric Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Data Fabric industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Data Fabric market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.139602346951 from 340.0 million $ in 2014 to 653.5 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Data Fabric market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Data Fabric will reach 2125.21 million $.
The Global Data Fabric Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Data Fabric Market is sub segmented into Software, Services. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Data Fabric Market is sub segmented into Fraud Detection And Security Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Customer Experience Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Business Process Management.
This report studies the Data fabric is a distributed data management platform that enables organizations to integrate various data management processes, including data access, data discovery, data orchestration, data processing, data ingestion, data fabric, and data visualization. It brings together, disparate data sets, both historical and real-time, and automatically processes them in in an efficient way to deliver a comprehensive view of customer and business data across an organization.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. With new growth opportunities declining in conventional, strong markets like North America and Europe, a majority of vendors are showing an interest in the Asia-Pacific region. The major countries in Asia-Pacific that are technology-driven and present major opportunities in terms of investments and revenue include Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region will benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization- and globalization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as the expanding digitalization, which are expected to have a huge impact on the business community in the region.
Some of the major players that operate in the Global Data Fabric Market are Denodo Technologies, Global Ids, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, Netapp, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Sap Se, Software Ag, Splunk, Inc, Syncsort, Talend S A, Vmware, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, K2View.
Table of Contents:
Global Data Fabric Market Report 2019
1 Data Fabric Definition
2 Global Data Fabric Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
3 Major Player Data Fabric Business Introduction
4 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
