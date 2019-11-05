Global Data as a Service (DAAS) Market Report 2017-2024 : Rising Advancement Of Web Services Is Anticipated To Positively Impact The Growth
Data as a service is a cloud service influence to ensure the availability of serious data in a cost-effective and convenient manner to industries. Data as a service permits users to access specified useful data on demand, regardless of any organization’s structural and geographical barriers. The major advantages of data as a service are cost effectiveness, agility and data quality.
Market Size and Forecast
Global data as a service market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2024. Further, global data as a service market is likely to grow highly as anticipated due to the increasing penetration of high speed internet network infrastructure is enabling user to access data regardless of its location. Moreover, rising advancement of web services is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global data as a service market.
Regionally, North-America is projected to dominate the overall data as a service market during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing digital transformation in the region is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global data as a service market. Moreover, rising demand for data recovery services is opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of data as a service market over the forecast period.
Europe data as a service market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Factor such as, growing data center compliance and regulatory requirements especially data privacy are envisioned to strengthen the growth of data as a service market in Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is poised to record fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan and India are anticipated to exhibit faster growth rate as compared to other countries in the region. Moreover, the advancement of technology in data as a service is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific data as a service market.
Based on deployment model, data as a service market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. Further, private cloud is accounted for the largest market share in overall data as a service market.
Key Players
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Amazon Web Services
HP Enterprise Services
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
EMC Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Teradata Corporation
Scope and Context
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing cloud based technologies and improved efficiency across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global data as a service market. In addition, increasing technical infrastructure in cloud based architecture is anticipated to positively drive the growth of the data as a service market.
Apart from this, rising growth in the data is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the data as a service market. Factor such as, ability to transfer data with ease is anticipated to supplement the growth of the global data as a service market.
Further, rising number of cloud based design are likely to further strengthen the growth of the data as a service market. In addition, increasing interest of enterprises to control huge amount of generated data using set of complicated database tools in order to create potential business chances is predicted to contribute significantly towards the growth of data as a service market over the forecast period.
However, lack of security and loss of data in case of a disaster are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global data as a service market in upcoming years.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis of the global data as a service market includes the following segments:
By Deployment Model
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Pricing Model
Volume Based Model
Quantity Based Pricing
Pay as Per Use
Data Type Based Model
By End User
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Travel and Hospitality
Media and Entertainment
Government Enterprises
By Region
Global data as a service market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
