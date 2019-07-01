Amyloid Peptides Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Familial Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis, 2018–20 …

Aggregation and deposition of mutant and wild-type transthyretin protein (TTR) in heart results in familial amyloid cardiomyopathy, which typically occur after age of 60. Familial amyloid cardiomyopathy is also known as hereditary cardiac transthyretin amyloidosis or hereditary amyloid cardiomyopathy. The protein transthyretin amyloid fibrils infiltrate the myocardium that leads to diastolic dysfunction from restrictive cardiomyopathy, which eventually result to heart failure. There are several mutation in TTR which are associated …